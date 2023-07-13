3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's...
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's spring meetings, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Destin, Fla. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo)(Ralph Russo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday. Sankey, 58, is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015.

As NCAA Transformation Committee co-chair, Sankey helped expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. Additionally, the SEC has expanded to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 and finalized a 10-year broadcast rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for football and basketball.

Sankey expressed gratitude for the support and confidence and said he seeks to sustain the conference’s success and “fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition.”

University of Alabama president Stuart Bell, who took over this month as SEC President, credited Sankey in the release for advancing the conference on a national scale and said officials around the league held him in high regard.

SEC schools earned eight national titles last season with Georgia repeating as College Football Playoff champion and LSU winning the women’s basketball and baseball titles. The conference has won 48 national titles during Sankey’s tenure.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Azeez and BJ Ojulari Elite Football Camp
Metro Atlanta natives, NFL players to host Elite Youth Football Camp
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his former players runs football drills during...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper on the field before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers...
Freddie Freeman’s son reuniting with Blooper at MLB All-Star game is adorable!