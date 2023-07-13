3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport amid severe weather warnings

Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado has touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport following warnings of severe weather for the city.

A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area,” it said.

The National Weather Service had issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover and ringing through the city’s buildings.

Lynn Becker, a longtime Chicago resident, posted video to Twitter with the sirens sounding out across the city’s iconic skyline.

“I’m in a 60 story apartment building so my options are somewhat limited,” he said. “We have to, I assume, go into the core of the building.”

Becker said news of the storm was featured across local media.

“There’s a certain panic when you’re watching a TV screen and everything is in red … but the hope is that the damage is minimal,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

Usher's ex-wife wants Lake Lanier drained
Mayor Khalid Kamau returns to office after arrest/ Attorney analysis
Attorney explains what a grand jury is and how it works
YSL prospective juror in contempt
226 firearms found at Georgia airports