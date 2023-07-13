3-Degree Guarantee
Trash troubles looming for homes and businesses across Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta sanitation workers could strike when their contract expires on July 31.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta sanitation workers could strike when their contract expires on July 31.

Mark Dodd collects garbage in the metro area for Republic Services and said it’s about time he starts collecting a better paycheck.

“All we’re asking for is a fair wage, vacation days and some personal time off. That’s all we’re asking for and I’m sure that’s fair. We make this company a lot of money, a lot of money,” Dodd said.

Dodd said he has been a driver for the sanitation company for 8-years and said they service cities like Riverdale, Kennesaw, and East Point. Plus, he said they collect trash from Grady Hospital and the Atlanta airport.

“We’re going from incentive to by the hour. By incentive we got paid by what we did so the more work we did the more money we made,” Dodd said.

According to the group of union employees with Teamsters Local 728, 180 waste workers in the Atlanta area voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike at the end of the month unless the company recognizes their demands. And if a strike happens, trash will likely pile up in communities across the city.

“It affects the family in the neighborhood. From days of trash to weeks of trash and then you go to months of trash. That’s unacceptable,” Riverdale resident Brian Knight said.

“I mean it’s 100%. I mean these guys are going to go on strike to make sure we get what we deserve,” Dodd said.

The clock is ticking and many of the union employees for Republic Services have already planned a rally for next week to try to reach a deal. We will continue to follow this to see if a deal is reached before the end of the month.

Atlanta News First contacted Republic Services to share their side of the story and they sent the following statement.

Thanks for reaching out to us. Republic Services is in contract negotiations with the union representing some of our employees in the Atlanta area. We respect the rights of our employees to engage in collective bargaining, and we will continue to work toward a fair and competitive contract.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

