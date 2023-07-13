3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

UGA deputy athletic director steps down from position

University of Georgia football field
University of Georgia football field(Atlanta News First)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia’s deputy athletic director announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his role.

Magdi El Shahawy, who became UGA’s deputy athletic director for academics and student development in 2018, said in a Facebook post that stressors in his personal life influenced the decision.

“For the first time since I was a senior in high school I will not be affiliated with a college football program this Fall,” El Shahawy wrote. “It will certainly be a strange feeling.”

Magdi El Shahawy
Magdi El Shahawy(UGA)

El Shahawy has been involved in the sports industry for 30 years, he said. He previously worked in athletics for the University of Southern California, Michigan State University and Florida State University. He was also a defensive lineman at FSU.

But it might not be the end for El Shahawy. He said he might return to the industry “when the time is right.”

“Looking back I didn’t do a good job of keeping myself fresh and being present when I was off work,” he wrote. “It’s now time to truly unplug and see what God has in store for the future.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
All northbound lanes have reopened on I-75 in Cobb County after a dump truck crashed into an...
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Latest News

A man was killed in a double shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta overnight.
Man killed in double shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Survivor in deadly UGA car crash files lawsuit, claiming negligence
Man killed in double shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station
New Barbies have different body types like tall, petite and curvy.
Is Barbie bad? Some women have negative feelings about the doll, survey shows