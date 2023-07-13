3-Degree Guarantee
Vigil held for Cobb County officer killed in the line of duty 30 years ago

The Cobb County community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Officer Robbie Ingram, who was killed 30 years ago in the line of duty.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for a police officer 30 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

The family of Robert “Robbie” James Ingram came together with the Cobb County Police Department to hold the vigil near the intersection of Marble Mill Road and Marr Avenue.

According to the family, candles were lit at 12:40 a.m., the time of his death. He was killed on July 13, 1993, by a man who had recently been released from prison.

The family of Ingram, the police department, and community members shared stories of the brave officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It means a lot that this department has this much show of support to remember one of their fallen heroes of the badge. The family appreciates all they’ve done to keep the memory alive and we’re glad to continue to be a part of it,” Ingram’s uncle Roger Parker said during the vigil.

Officer Ingram was 24 years old.

Officer Robert “Robbie” James Ingram
Officer Robert “Robbie” James Ingram(Atlanta News First)

