Woman, stepson charged in connection to 26 car break-ins, Canton police say

Brianna Rogers
Brianna Rogers(Canton Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman and her stepson were arrested and face multiple charges in connection to 26 car break-ins, according to Canton police.

Officers responded to a report of multiple “entering auto” incidents at three residential areas around 7:50 a.m. on July 9.

Police said it happened at the Cherokee Overlook Subdivision, the Laurels of Greenwood Apartments off of Hickory Flat Highway and the Park Village Subdivision off of Fate Conn Road.

According to Canton detectives, vehicles were entered by force or due to them being unlocked. Detectives found blood inside several vehicles and were provided with video camera footage from a victim and neighbor.

Canton officers responded to the 1500 block of Riverstone Parkway where they found two people unconscious in a red car in a parking lot. Investigators said there was blood inside that vehicle and “numerous stolen items in plain view” including a gun.

Canton resident Brianna Rogers was arrested and faces 26 counts of entering auto, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was treated for a small laceration to her hand.

Rogers’ stepson also faces 26 counts of entering auto and one account of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Canton police said the Department of Juvenile Justice released the juvenile to his biological mother, pending court proceedings.

Rogers is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

