76-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Atlanta, police say

Photo of missing 76-year-old man Eddie Henry Puckett.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta need the public’s help in finding a disabled 76-year-old man who was reported missing by his daughter on Friday morning.

Police said Eddie Henry Puckett was last seen at 10:14 a.m. near the 3900 block of Ester Drive in southwest Atlanta.

His daughter told police that she last spoke to him on Thursday when he called her from Emory Hospital. Police said he has dementia.

Police also said he lives alone and drives a silver Ford F-150 with Georgia tag GBX466.

He is described as 5′11 with brown eyes, gray hair and a short afro.

If anyone has seen Puckett or has any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 670-4235.

