Beloved Midtown dog walker dies while walking two dogs; autopsy pending

Diego Christian was found unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Piedmont Ave NE. He was walking two dogs at the time.
By Zac Summers
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighbors in Midtown are remembering a beloved dog walker who died unexpectedly this week.

Diego Christian was found unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near Triple Jays Pizza Bar on Piedmont Ave NE, according to family and friends. He was walking two dogs at the time, one of which belonged to Matthew Doyle.

Doyle told Atlanta News First that nothing seemed out of the ordinary when he dropped his dog off with Christian. The 51-year-old’s body was found by Samaritans. The cause and circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

“Diego was the most compassionate person I knew, and he loved those dogs,” said Doyle, who knew Christian for nearly a decade.

Flowers, candles, and a tribute poster sit outside Diego’s apartment on Piedmont Avenue. Doyle said Christian would often sit out front, after a long day’s work, and greet neighbors as they passed by.

“Everyone knew who he was,” Doyle said. “They might not have known him by name, but they knew him just by seeing him on a regular basis.”

Christian’s niece told Atlanta News First her uncle didn’t have any underlying medical conditions to her knowledge. She said her family is moved by the outpouring of love and support for her uncle.

“I didn’t realize how much he was loved until now,” she said. “I know he knows a lot of people. He’s that funny loud guy, but he’s also that sweet caring loving guy. But as far as community, I never knew people knew him.”

Doyle said Christian’s death is a huge loss to the Midtown community.

“As a Midtowner, seeing the overwhelming amount of support and love online, you realize he meant so much to so many people even if they didn’t know him well,” said Doyle. “And so, Diego was a fixture in the community because he was so present. He was always on the street walking the dogs. Everyone knew him by sight, and he was a nucleus of our community.”

Doyle started a GoFundMe for Christian’s family, a portion of which will “go to an animal charity that we will leave up to his friends to vote on and decide.” If you would like to donate, click here.

