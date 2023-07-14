Clarkston receives $410,000 grant to cut down on crime

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkston has received a state grant to implement innovative solutions to crime and violence, a city statement said.

The grant, which is about $410,000, was given through Georgia’s Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction program. It will fund community outreach programs and cutting-edge digital infrastructure for law enforcement, the city said on Thursday.

“With this generous grant, we are taking significant steps towards creating a safer and more secure community,” Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks said in the statement.

The outreach programs are meant to foster trust between law enforcement and residents. Meanwhile, the new cloud-based infrastructure will allow for real-time collaboration between departments and agencies, better crime trend identification and more secure data storage, the city said.

Georgia’s Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant was created to address higher community violence and lower police staffing due to COVID-19. The fund currently supports more than 100 organizations across the state, totaling to about $83.5 million.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.