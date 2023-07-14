3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb County 2nd-grader qualifies for national track meet

Emori McCullough
Emori McCullough(family)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emori McCullough runs with the Peak Performance South Team in Cobb County.

At just 7 years old, she’s qualified for the National Junior Olympic Championships in the 200 and 400-meter dash.

Her family is now doing everything they can to get Emori to Eugene, Oregon so she can compete on a national level.

The 2nd grader only joined the track team a year ago. Her mom says running has become her passion.

“We never anticipated it going this far,” she said. “She really started out just running at home and next thing we know we got her in track. I think she just has a passion for it.”

The family estimates the cost to get Emoni to Oregon could be anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000. The deadline to donate is July 17.

If you want to help Emori get to Oregon, you can find links to their PayPal, CashApp and Zelle accounts below.

Emori McCullough
Emori McCullough(family)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
The Hall at Ashford Lane
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Latest News

River Streets Sweets celebrated 50-years in business by holding a 'sweetstake' and giving back...
River Street Sweets celebrates 50 years by giving back
The Cobb County community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Officer Robbie Ingram,...
Vigil held for Cobb County officer killed in the line of duty 30 years ago
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil water advisory lifted for north end of Clayton County
Christopher Eubanks of the US celebrates defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie in the men's...
Wimbledon star Christopher Eubanks inspires tennis community in South Fulton