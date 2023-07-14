Cobb County Animal Services at capacity, adoptions urgently needed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is all hands on deck in Cobb County. The shelter is at capacity.

With more than 300 animals looking for forever homes, volunteers and employees are making sure the animals feel like they’re part of the family.

Summer is a busy time. There is usually an uptick in the number of animals being dropped off or surrendered.

“There are a large number of kitten litters coming in. We do get some people who will turn their animals in because they are going on vacation. We are also seeing problems with the housing crisis. Rent is going up, pet deposits are going up, and they are pricing some of these pet owners out of their homes,” said Steve Hammond, Director of Animal Services for Cobb County.

Regardless of how many animals are surrendered or found, volunteers and employees here at Cobb County Animal Services are hoping these animals feel like members of a family, until they find their forever families.

“The animals here become our animals, they are our pets. They just don’t live with us so every day, we come to work, we come to see our pets. We become attached to them just like you would if the pet lived with you at home. It is very important that we make those pets comfortable,” said Hammond.

The adoption process is fast. If someone makes a connection with an animal here, they go through a short process and can usually leave with the animal the same day.

“It is important work that we do and not just anybody can do this. These are special people. If it is just tending to the animals, our vet staff, our investigative staff, our field services staff. It is important work,” said Hammond.

