Coweta County mother arrested after ‘frightened’ son found wandering through street, abuse likely

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother is behind bars after the Newnan Police Department (NPD) said her 11-year-old son was found with alarming injuries.

Officers responded to the Peachtree Communities at Bullsboro Crossing subdivision on July 5 after a good samaritan reported seeing a “frightened” child running through the street.

When police got there, they found the child with “concerning marks” prompting an investigation.

Detectives on scene reported seeing several scars, marks, and injuries they said appeared consistent with long-term abuse and neglect.

READ: Griffin couple allegedly starved, imprisoned and abused 10-year-old son

The boy’s adoptive mother, Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones, was located a day later in Spalding County, NPD officials said.

Jackson-Jones is currently being held in the Coweta County Jail where she faces a first degree cruelty to children charge.

Newnan police told Atlanta News First that additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

