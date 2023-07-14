DeKalb County looking for reading program volunteers

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County is looking for a few good volunteers to help with its tutoring program.

The DeKalb County Human Services Department is looking for volunteers for the AARP Experience Corps program, which helps students improve their reading skills.

Tutors are needed to start in September.

The program is for kindergarten through third grade students.

“Recent data shows that DeKalb students on average have a reading proficiency of 27 percent, which means that 73 percent of students are reading below grade level,” county officials said Friday.

County officials said the program is designed for volunteers 50 and older. Those interested must have a high shool diploma or GED to volunteer.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online.

