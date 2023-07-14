3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb County looking for reading program volunteers

The program is for kindergarten through third grade students.
The program is for kindergarten through third grade students.(Live 5)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County is looking for a few good volunteers to help with its tutoring program.

The DeKalb County Human Services Department is looking for volunteers for the AARP Experience Corps program, which helps students improve their reading skills.

Tutors are needed to start in September.

The program is for kindergarten through third grade students.

“Recent data shows that DeKalb students on average have a reading proficiency of 27 percent, which means that 73 percent of students are reading below grade level,” county officials said Friday.

County officials said the program is designed for volunteers 50 and older. Those interested must have a high shool diploma or GED to volunteer.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
The Hall at Ashford Lane
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Latest News

Gary was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
Snellville man arrested in 20-year-old’s shooting death, police say
Georgia journalist Bill Shipp poses for a photo with friend Sara Fountain on Aug. 16, 2020, at...
Bill Shipp, longtime chronicler of Georgia politics, dead at 89
An officer on patrol pulls over a speeding car and is surprised to see the Chief Deputy behind...
WATCH: Police officer pulls over Henry County chief deputy for going 96 in a 35
Body cam footage from the Atlanta Police Department shows a dramatic on-foot chase in downtown...
WATCH: Gun goes off during wild police chase in downtown Atlanta