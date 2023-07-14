3-Degree Guarantee
Delta attendant saves passenger’s honeymoon, retrieves passport from cities away

A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport from cities away.
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport from cities away.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawyrn F. realized something was wrong as soon as she took off from Detroit.

The woman was on a Delta flight to San Juan, Calif., with her new husband Joe in February. The two were planning to board an international cruise — but Lawyrn realized she left her passport at home. Without it, their honeymoon plans were over.

That’s when Delta flight attendant Dusty D. intervened, a Delta Facebook post said on Wednesday.

Dusty picked the passport up in Detroit, brought it to Atlanta, and passed it to a crew member headed to San Juan. Lawyrn then retrieved it before her cruise.

This collaboration, which stretched thousands of miles across the country, saved the couple’s honeymoon!

“We were so touched and grateful,” the couple said in a statement. “A renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

