Development company signals what’s next for Underground Atlanta revitalization plan

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into what’s next for a well-known downtown hub.

Atlanta Brewing Company will no longer open at Underground Atlanta, but the development company isn’t wasting time working to fill up that area of downtown.

Like many Atlanta natives, Monesh Mulchandani, owner of Upscale Menswear, says he remembers the days when Underground Atlanta was bustling, and nearby streets flooded with foot traffic.

“We’re still here because we do see the promise, we could’ve moved anywhere,” said Monesh Mulchandani.

Lalani Ventures purchased Underground Atlanta in 2020.

“It was the nightlife center, the restaurant bar area of Atlanta so we are looking to get it up to that again and get it full of energy again,” said Lalani Ventures Director of Activations and Events, Lyle Baldes.

Lalani Ventures announced the lease of the Atlanta Brewing Company at Underground Atlanta was terminated after seeing no progress in construction from the brewery since the announcement 12 months ago.

On Thursday, Lalani Ventures sent the following statement:

After seeing no progress in construction from Atlanta Brewing Company since the announcement 12 months ago, we had to make the difficult decision to move on. That location is very important to the area and to Underground, and like everyone else, we are all eager to see it activated again. This allows us the freedom to pursue other opportunities, with other Brewery/Tap room concepts for that space. Atlanta Brewing Company is one of the first breweries in Atlanta, so we wish him nothing but the best and hope that he can continue that legacy in the future.

So what’s next for the space?

“The big deal that leasing is focusing on right now is of course a lot of restaurants, we want that day-to-day action,” said Baldes.

The company says you might see a pop-up museum-style concept opening soon.

“There’s also a loved individual in the art scene that’s building out a theater-speakeasy concept as we speak,” said Baldes.

Nearby businesses say given Underground Atlanta’s location, the area should be busier, and believe it could be soon.

“Surrounding area we got Mercedes-Benz, State Farm Arena, it’s a great area still, it just really needs the touch,” said Mulchandani.

“We see the perfect formula of people coming here to actually enjoy themselves, have a good time, grab a quick bite to eat and enjoy the beautiful part of Atlanta that is getting new life,” said Baldes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.