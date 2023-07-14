3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Development company signals what’s next for Underground Atlanta revitalization plan

Atlanta News First is looking into what’s next for a well-known downtown hub.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into what’s next for a well-known downtown hub.

Atlanta Brewing Company will no longer open at Underground Atlanta, but the development company isn’t wasting time working to fill up that area of downtown.

Like many Atlanta natives, Monesh Mulchandani, owner of Upscale Menswear, says he remembers the days when Underground Atlanta was bustling, and nearby streets flooded with foot traffic.

“We’re still here because we do see the promise, we could’ve moved anywhere,” said Monesh Mulchandani.

Lalani Ventures purchased Underground Atlanta in 2020.

“It was the nightlife center, the restaurant bar area of Atlanta so we are looking to get it up to that again and get it full of energy again,” said Lalani Ventures Director of Activations and Events, Lyle Baldes.

Lalani Ventures announced the lease of the Atlanta Brewing Company at Underground Atlanta was terminated after seeing no progress in construction from the brewery since the announcement 12 months ago.

On Thursday, Lalani Ventures sent the following statement:

So what’s next for the space?

“The big deal that leasing is focusing on right now is of course a lot of restaurants, we want that day-to-day action,” said Baldes.

The company says you might see a pop-up museum-style concept opening soon.

“There’s also a loved individual in the art scene that’s building out a theater-speakeasy concept as we speak,” said Baldes.

Nearby businesses say given Underground Atlanta’s location, the area should be busier, and believe it could be soon.

“Surrounding area we got Mercedes-Benz, State Farm Arena, it’s a great area still, it just really needs the touch,” said Mulchandani.

“We see the perfect formula of people coming here to actually enjoy themselves, have a good time, grab a quick bite to eat and enjoy the beautiful part of Atlanta that is getting new life,” said Baldes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
The Hall at Ashford Lane
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Latest News

Beloved dog walker in Midtown Atlanta dies on job; autopsy pending
Dr. Christine King Farris lies in state
State leaders, loved ones say goodbye to civil rights icon, educator Christine King Farris
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on...
Georgia actors and extras stand with counterparts for strike
State leaders, loved ones say goodbye to civil rights icon, educator Christine King Farris
Photo of Atlanta executive, businesswoman and mentor Dina Marto
Atlanta executive, businesswoman makes her mark by mentoring the next generation