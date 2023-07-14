Family of Lawrenceville man shot 13 times calling for bond reform

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The family of a Lawrenceville man shot 13 times is seeking justice.

Esteven Avila-Vega, the man charged in the case, remains out on a $77,000 bond.

The family of the victim, 39-year-old Angela Mendoza, has continued to protest in front of the Gwinnett County Courthouse.

Mendoza’s wife, Marisol Aranda calls it a bogus bond, “We feel we’ve had to put grieving aside and fight to get justice, to be heard. It’s been hard,” said Aranda.

Court records show Mendoza was shot and killed at a baby shower in early April.

They state Mendoza was trying to de-escalate a situation with Avila-Vega at the party.

That’s when Avila-Vega allegedly returned with a gun shooting Mendoza over a dozen times.

“We don’t feel like it’s right for him to be out on bond after 13 shots there no way he can be out on bond, and it be okay,” said Aranda.

Avila-Vega has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson says the ruling was out of their hands. “We vehemently objected to any bond on that case, it was given over our objection that there be a bond,” she said. “Ultimately, the judge has to make the ruling in their courtroom as to who gets out on bond and who does not.”

Aranda has joined families with similar cases, calling for better-equipped prosecutors and bond reform.

“It’s not only mine. It’s not only our case. It’s other cases that we heard about it and we’ve protested with these [families] and we hear about they don’t get justice,” she said.

Mendoza’s case is still pending in the courts.

His family says it could go to trial in the next couple of months.

