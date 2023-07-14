Father of four dies after falling into a manhole

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A north Georgia man has died after falling into a manhole while working.

Robert Hall, 34, worked at a plumbing company contracted to work a job at Armuchee High School. He lost his life Thursday when he fell into a manhole and was not able to be revived.

Hall left behind his fiancé and four young children.

His family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn White issued a statement:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform the Floyd County Schools’ community of a situation that occurred on July 12, 2023. Our school system learned about the death of an employee of a contracting company who was working at a job site at Armuchee High School’s campus. This accident has impacted our school system family and stakeholders in many ways and we are actively sending support to those directly affected by this. During this time, we have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”

