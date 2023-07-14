3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with stray storm today; FIRST ALERT for storms Saturday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be another hot and mostly dry day in metro Atlanta with higher rain chances on Saturday.

Friday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 20%

Hot, mostly dry today

Like Thursday, expect another hot day in metro Atlanta with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray storm will be possible this afternoon and evening through sunset, but the overall coverage of rain will be 20% today.

FIRST ALERT for storms Saturday

A wave of showers and storms is expected to move through north Georgia on Saturday afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, be prepared to move inside if necessary.

Forecast map for Saturday afternoon
Forecast map for Saturday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Hot, dry next week

High pressure will build into north Georgia next week, which will lead to mostly dry weather and hotter temperatures in the mid 90s.

