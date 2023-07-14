Georgia pharmacies react to over-the-counter birth control decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic decision from the Food and Drug Administration means easier access to the pill without making an appointment with a doctor or consultation from a pharmacist.

Pharmacists in metro Atlanta said they are excited. They plan on carrying Opill. Right now, they’re just waiting for the Georgia Board of Pharmacy to tell them what’s next.

Chapman’s Pharmacy owner Derek Chapman said he’s planning on stocking the first ever over-the-counter birth control option on his shelves. He hopes customers will talk to him about their birth control.

“They need to be aware if they’re taking antibiotics it limits the effectiveness of the birth control. I’m hoping it could be something a pharmacist could educate the customer on,” said Chapman.

The FDA’s decision means customers don’t have to have that conversation if they don’t want to. They could find the product on the shelves and pay at the register.

Emory law professor Alicia Hughes said the FDA’s decision is huge. Roughly 35% of Georgia counties are in what’s called a maternal care desert, a place where no hospitals or birth centers are offering obstetric care.

“If you know pregnancy and motherhood is not an option for you at the time, birth control is an option,” said Hughes.

Birth control pills are one of the most popular methods of contraception. The Centers for Disease Control found 64.9% of people between 15 and 49 use a form of contraception.

A report from the Guttmacher Institute found 45% of the 6 million annual pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended. Hughes said because this decision is controversial, she expects a challenge from Georgia lawmakers.

“I would not be surprised if they try to limit access over the counter. Should we expect there will be pushback? Absolutely,” said Hughes.

Don’t expect to see changes immediately. The company said it is working on manufacturing the pills. They won’t be distributed until next year.

