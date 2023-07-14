At least one person dead in SWAT hostage standoff in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least one person has died in connection with a SWAT standoff in South Fulton.

South Fulton police said there was an active SWAT situation with a barricaded gunman at a home on Lamp Post Place. The man is reportedly barricaded inside the home with another person.

A person is reportedly dead outside the home and more than 20 police cars are on the scene. How the possible fatality connects to the situation is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.