At least one person dead in SWAT hostage standoff in South Fulton

Police presence at Lamp Post Place
Police presence at Lamp Post Place(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker and Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least one person has died in connection with a SWAT standoff in South Fulton.

South Fulton police said there was an active SWAT situation with a barricaded gunman at a home on Lamp Post Place. The man is reportedly barricaded inside the home with another person.

A person is reportedly dead outside the home and more than 20 police cars are on the scene. How the possible fatality connects to the situation is unknown.

