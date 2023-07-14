3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Savannah Bananas bobblehead unveiled by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first Savannah Bananas...
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first Savannah Bananas Bobblehead.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first Savannah Bananas Bobblehead.

The officially licensed bobblehead is limited edition and features Split, the Savannah Bananas mascot.

The Split bobblehead stands on a banana-shaped base bearing his name with the Savannah Bananas’ logo. He is also wearing his trademark sunglasses, has his arms outstretched and is wearing a yellow #0 jersey with a cape.

“We’re excited to be offering the first Savannah Bananas bobblehead for all of the Bananas’ fans across the country,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Bobblehead and baseball are a perfect combination, and we know fans of the Savannah Bananas are going to love this new bobblehead.”

“The first ever Bananas bobblehead will be our iconic mascot, Split, and I can’t think of a better way to introduce our King of Potassium to the world!” said Jared Orton.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered and are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

They are expected to ship in October and cost $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
The Hall at Ashford Lane
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Latest News

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's...
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028
Azeez and BJ Ojulari Elite Football Camp
Metro Atlanta natives, NFL players to host Elite Youth Football Camp
Christopher Eubanks of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during...
Amazing run at Wimbledon for Atlanta native Chris Eubanks ends
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his former players runs football drills during...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy