3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Snellville man arrested in 20-year-old’s shooting death, police say

Gary was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
Gary was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police say Benny Thomas Gary, 26, was charged in connection to the shooting death of Rasheed Joseph, 20. On July 9, Joseph was shot on McCalla Court with his mother in the car with him.

RELATED: Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Joseph’s mother told police she and her son went to the 3000 block of McCalla Court to buy furniture. When they got there, they told law enforcement a man got in the back seat of the car, reached around and shot Joseph in the chest. A second man then emerged from the woods with two handguns, according to an incident report. The men repeatedly told Joseph he was going to be okay, while at the same time demanding their money, the report states.

Joseph’s mother escaped with Joseph to a nearby gas station, where she called the police. Joseph was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Gary was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police didn’t say what role they believe Gary played in the shooting. The second man is reportedly still at large and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
The Hall at Ashford Lane
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Latest News

The program is for kindergarten through third grade students.
DeKalb County looking for reading program volunteers
Georgia journalist Bill Shipp poses for a photo with friend Sara Fountain on Aug. 16, 2020, at...
Bill Shipp, longtime chronicler of Georgia politics, dead at 89
An officer on patrol pulls over a speeding car and is surprised to see the Chief Deputy behind...
WATCH: Police officer pulls over Henry County chief deputy for going 96 in a 35
Body cam footage from the Atlanta Police Department shows a dramatic on-foot chase in downtown...
WATCH: Gun goes off during wild police chase in downtown Atlanta