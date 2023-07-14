Snellville man arrested in 20-year-old’s shooting death, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police say Benny Thomas Gary, 26, was charged in connection to the shooting death of Rasheed Joseph, 20. On July 9, Joseph was shot on McCalla Court with his mother in the car with him.

RELATED: Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Joseph’s mother told police she and her son went to the 3000 block of McCalla Court to buy furniture. When they got there, they told law enforcement a man got in the back seat of the car, reached around and shot Joseph in the chest. A second man then emerged from the woods with two handguns, according to an incident report. The men repeatedly told Joseph he was going to be okay, while at the same time demanding their money, the report states.

Joseph’s mother escaped with Joseph to a nearby gas station, where she called the police. Joseph was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Gary was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police didn’t say what role they believe Gary played in the shooting. The second man is reportedly still at large and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.