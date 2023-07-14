‘The system is broken’ Sheriff defends his leadership as DOJ investigates Fulton County Jails

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat was quick to defend his leadership despite federal officials now investigating the conditions at Fulton County Jails.

“We’re excited about having another audit, another opportunity for people to come by and help us get it right,” said Sheriff Labat, in a press conference on Friday.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced they’ve opened a civil rights investigation into the conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

“Detention or incarceration in jail should not mean exposure to unconditional living conditions,” said Kristen Clark, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.

A DOJ spokesperson told Atlanta News First this probe will include all jails under the leadership of the Fulton County Sheriff, including the main jail in northwest Atlanta, as well as jails in Alpharetta and Marietta.

On Friday, Labat stressed he shares the concerns of the DOJ and has already sought outside help to improve conditions inside the jail.

“Recognizing the systemic concerns that have plagued the Fulton County Jail for decades, I contacted DOJ’s National Institute of Corrections (NIC) in September of 2022 making an urgent request for a security audit, technical assistance and support surrounding the circumstances at the jail,” said Labat, in a release on Thursday evening.

Labat said the issues at the jail stem from a failed justice system.

“We have to change the culture and that is from a community perspective. The system is broken,” said Labat.

In the latest County report, 30 percent of inmates at the Fulton County Jail are unindicted, meaning they are still awaiting formal charges from a judge for alleged crimes.

Commissioner Bob Ellis told Atlanta News First the average stay at the Fulton County Jail is 77 days.

“That’s an unacceptable number. Those numbers should be lower,” Ellis said.

“If those numbers were addressed, what would that mean in terms of the actual number of people that would need to be incarcerated. But that’s not going to remove the fact there is going to need to be a facility. But, it’s the size and scope of the facility that you want to plan for and spend around,” Ellis told Atlanta News First.

Current estimates of a replacement jail are roughly $1.68 billion.

On Wednesday, County leaders met in a work session to assess the best financial strategy.

Critics question if Sheriff Labat has proven that he could manage a new jail with humanity.

“I don’t believe that the Sheriff has shown that he’s responsible for the facility that he has. So why should he receive another facility,” said Devin Barrington-Ward, who was a member of a task force under the Keisha Lance Bottoms administration looking into jail conditions.

“Now the Department of Justice has had to step in because local leaders have not reigned in the sheriff,” Barrington-Ward said.

Atlanta News First asked Labat about this criticism questioning his ability to run a new jail if he could not take care of the current “car.”

“That old car represents an old way of thinking,” Labat said.

“We have to change the culture. And that is from a community perspective. The system is broken. In Fulton county we have a number of unindicted cases, you already know that piece, and we have to figure out how to churn through the system, and churn through the cases more quickly”

