CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after struggle with police in stolen tractor ends at metro Atlanta Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A viral TikTok video shows Hapeville police struggle to stop a tractor in the parking lot of a metro Atlanta Waffle House.

It happened Thursday afternoon. An officer with the Hapeville Police Department spotted the green John Deere tractor going about 20 miles per hour down Virginia Avenue. According to investigators, it was reported stolen that morning out of College Park.

Hapeville police said their officer tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Matthew Fortune, but he kept on, leading more officers to get involved in the chase.

“The driver made several swerving motions toward police vehicles when they attempted to block him in,” Hapeville PD said in a news release describing the incident.

At some point during the chase, Fortune reportedly turned right into a McDonald’s parking lot and then into the parking lot of a Waffle House on Norman Berry Drive, according to police.

As officers got out of their vehicles to approach the tractor, Fortune accelerated, hitting a patrol car and two parked vehicles, Hapeville police said. They eventually managed to get Fortune out of the driver’s seat. Police said pepper spray was used, along with a taser, as officers struggled to place him under arrest.

Eventually, Fortune was handcuffed to the rear of the tractor. Because the tractor was reportedly stolen out of College Park, Fortune was placed in the custody of College Park police.

Atlanta News First has requested Fortune’s booking photo and dashcam footage of the incident.

