WATCH: Gun goes off during wild police chase in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Body camera footage from the Atlanta Police Department shows a dramatic police chase down city sidewalks.

Last Saturday, an Atlanta police officer was working an extra off-duty job when he saw a man with a gun walking by Luckie Street. The man ran when the officer tried to approach him, kickstarting a pursuit, a police statement said.

The man hopped over a fence and lost a shoe. Later, he was spotted fleeing from a car near 235 Pine St. During his second sprint, the man’s gun accidentally went off when it got stuck on another fence he passed over, the video shows.

Police caught the man, 18-year-old Johnnie Scott, in the back of an apartment complex. His bag held narcotics, multiple cell phones, a scale and empty bags, police said. He was later charged with multiple narcotic offenses, discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct and law enforcement obstruction.

Officers also arrested the driver of the car Scott hid in, 19-year-old Sydnee Anderson. They found $6,000 in cash in the car, alongside drugs like meth, hallucinogens and marijuana. Anderson was charged with multiple drug offenses and law enforcement obstruction.

Both were taken to Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.