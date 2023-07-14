3-Degree Guarantee
WATCH: Police officer pulls over Henry County chief deputy for going 96 in a 35

An officer on patrol in Georgia got a big surprise when he pulled over a Dodge Charger going 96-miles-per-hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, and it was all caught
By CNN
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN/Atlanta News First) - An officer on patrol in Georgia got a big surprise when he pulled over a Dodge Charger going 96 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The Henry County officer walked up to the car and immediately recognized the Henry County Sheriff Chief Deputy Michael Yarbrough.

He took a moment to call another person for guidance.

The sheriff suspended the Chief Deputy for 40 hours and docked his pay because of the severity of the citation.

A spokesperson says Yarbrough was on duty at the time but did not turn on his lights or sirens.

CNN tried to reach Yarbrough for comment but has received no response so far.

