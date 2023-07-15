Active shooter reported in Henry County, suspect at large, police say

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An “active shooter” is at large following an incident Saturday morning in Hampton.

Henry County officials said it happened in the Dogwood Lakes area around 10:45 a.m. and that they are assisting the Hampton Police Department.

They said the suspect is at large and you should avoid the area.

Henry County officials did not say if there were any injuries.

