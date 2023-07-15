3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida

A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident with a semi-truck hauling cars. (WFTS)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFTS) - An Amtrak train carrying more than 170 passengers derailed near Lakeland, Florida Friday night.

The passenger train collided with a semitruck hauling cars.

Lakeland Fire Battalion Chief Jason Bugsby reported the traveling eastbound from Miami and had stopped in Tampa, with New York as its destination.

Bugsby said there as 163 passengers and 10 crew members on board at the time of the derailment.

Seven passengers sustained injuries, and everyone had to be evacuated after the partial derailment.

“We had approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel in the front engine that made the initial contact with the semi,” Bugsby said.

Investigators aren’t sure why the truck paused on the train tracks.

The railroad worked to shuttle passengers to a nearby shelter.

The Polk County Sheriff had asked motorists to avoid the area near the derailment site.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Robert Hall and his daughter
Father of four dies after falling into a manhole
Angela Mendoza
Family of Lawrenceville man shot 13 times calling for bond reform
An officer on patrol pulls over a speeding car and is surprised to see the Chief Deputy behind...
WATCH: Police officer pulls over Henry County chief deputy for going 96 in a 35
Police presence at Lamp Post Place
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in South Fulton shooting death

Latest News

Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several area Walmart stores.
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several Walmart stores
A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident...
Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000