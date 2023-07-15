3-Degree Guarantee
Dog euthanized days after being rescued from house fire, family says

A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.
A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.(GoFundMe)
By WNDU staff, Monica Murphy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana family says their dog had to be put down after it was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

WNDU reports that fire crews were called to a home that was on fire Thursday morning.

“There was an electrical fire in the basement, and it just rose up through the floor,” Emily Winterrowd, the daughter-in-law of the homeowner, said. “I was panicking.”

Arriving firefighters said they spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

According to family members, an 8-year-old girl and her babysitter were inside the home when the fire started along with their 3-year-old dog named Cain.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and clear the house, including getting Cain outside.

“Everything was in flames, and it was right underneath where our dog was,” Winterrowd said.

Rescuers took Cain to an emergency veterinary clinic and was given oxygen.

“Seeing an animal who is incapable of breathing without assistance is extremely difficult,” Winterrowd said.

Unfortunately, the family said on Saturday Cain did not make it.

“Cain did not survive. We had to make the decision today due to the fluids in his lungs and struggling to breathe even with oxygen,” the family shared.

According to Winterrowd, her 8-year-old cousin and the babysitter are doing OK since escaping the fire.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

