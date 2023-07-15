First Alert: Muggy and dry start, storms fire up this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It’s a dry and muggy start to the weekend, which will lead to a hot and humid afternoon.

Through the day, high temperatures will climb into the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Expect feels like temperatures to climb into the triple digits during peak heating hours of the day.

Later this afternoon and into the evening, scattered showers and storms will start to fire up. Any storms that form will carrying heavy rain and lightning, but some storms could become strong to severe bringing with it gusty wind.

Sunday will feature slightly more cloud cover and maybe an isolated afternoon storm. Temperatures will again climb into the low 90s for the afternoon.

The work week brings with it a major warm up. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid 90s come Monday, with highs in the upper 90s by the middle of the week!

A front will approach come the end of the week, which will slightly increase coverage of rain and bring temperatures back into the low 90s by Friday.

