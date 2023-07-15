Fisherman claims racial harassment at lake in southwest Atlanta

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local man wanted to fish in his own neighborhood, but said he was harassed because of his race.

Videos of the encounters went viral on social media this week, in Southwest Atlanta in Coweta County.

Anthony Gibson said he has been fishing at the lake at the Spring Water Plantation for a while, as his family has lived there for two years.

“A couple of times out of the week. This lake is absolutely beautiful as you can see. Not a lot of people bother you or anything like that until there are,” Gibson said.

He said this week it all changed when a woman approaches him as he was fishing with a friend.

“I was over here minding my business, fishing with two of my girlfriends. She literally drives past me, stops her car, pulls back then looks at my friend’s license plate,” Gibson said.

“She came here and said if you’re not a resident. You have to leave. I am a resident. “Well I don’t have any proof so I’m going ahead and get your license plate and imma go ahead and send it to the authorities,” he said.

In the video, you can hear a woman ask, “You guys residents here?”

That same day, Gibson claims to have been approached other times prior to this encounter.

“Y’all hear what I got to go through,” he said in the video. “This is the third person. This is the third person. I’m in my own neighborhood and a white person came and bothered me while I’m fishing,” he said in the video.

“They all are the same type of people,” Gibson told Atlanta News First. “One person came over here and we wouldn’t leave, and they called their friend. Another person came and we wouldn’t leave so they called their friend. So finally, she came and after that, someone came claiming to be the president of the home. He wasn’t I know that because I live,” Gibson said.

Atlanta News First saw some of those other encounters on his page.

“It’s almost like I’m being interrogated by the police. What is your name? Who are you, what street do you live on? Do you have an idea what a regular person is as another person for ID?” Gibson said.

In the video, you can hear what appeared Gibson jokingly asking the woman where she lives, as she walked off, and she proceeded to ask him the same question.

“I just hope that these people end up being woke be absolutely honest. Recognize what’s happening? Recognize that you actually have a problem and that you become woke from your issue,” Gibson said.

Gibson said he hopes something can be done.

“I’m not scared of anything, but in my less reluctant to do the things I was doing,” Gibson said.

He said he’s now concerned about the next person.

“What about the next person? Who looks like me that’s a problem. I’m not fighting for me I don’t care. Like I told you I grew numb to this. I’m fighting for the next person they don’t have a voice,” he said.

While an Atlanta News First crew did the interview, another black woman stated her sons have been approached when near the lake, after leaving there for years.

Gibson said he plans to talk to the community’s HOA about the issue.

Atlanta News First also went to the home that is believed to be the woman captured in the video and ask for the woman. We haven’t heard back.

