Fulton County shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Fulton County Friday evening.

According to officials, the shooting happened near 844 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. When officers responded to the scene, they located a 35-year-old man in the parking lot. Police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News first will update with more information as it comes in.

