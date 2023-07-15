3-Degree Guarantee
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for any information that can lead to an arrest after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in a the road after she was hit by a car, according to the initial investigation.

Officers found her on Buford Drive and Azalea Drive in Lawrenceville around 10 p.m. Friday.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about this case to call them at 678-442-5653, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com where you can be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

