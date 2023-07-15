3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

How President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan affects Georgians

Georgians who don’t qualify for President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan frustrated
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Biden administration has announced $39 billion in student debt relief.

The new plan will apply to a narrower population of borrowers.

Taylor Allen is a Graduate Student at Georgia Tech. “I’m still worrying about this 11,000 I have to pay off, she said.

Brooklyn Clarke a Junior Spelman University, “I’ve had to take out the maximum of federal loans and I also take out subsidized loans because my family can’t give any contribution at all.”

They are two people living in Georgia, which carries the third largest student debt in the nation that will not be eligible.

“It’s crazy,” said Allen.

“Really shocking,” said Clarke.

The Education Department announced 804,000 borrowers will have their student debt wiped away in the coming weeks due to administrative fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments.

Under the plan, a borrower is eligible for loan forgiveness after making roughly 20 to 25 years of payments on a standard or income-driven repayment plan.

There are currently several different kinds of income-driven repayment plans for borrowers with federal student loans.

The plans base payments on a borrower’s income and family size, regardless of their total outstanding debt.

Student loan repayments resume in October after a yearslong pause during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court last month struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness program to provide millions of borrowers up to $20,000 in one-time federal student debt relief.

Clarke shared her frustration, “It doesn’t help me it doesn’t help college students it doesn’t help people who are trying to buy houses.”

Those who qualify for the latest relief program will receive an email from the Department of Education.

RELATED: Biden plan to cut student loan payments to $0 for millions may be next legal battle.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
The Hall at Ashford Lane
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Latest News

Beloved dog walker in Midtown Atlanta dies on job; autopsy pending
Georgians who don’t qualify for President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan frustrated
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Fulton County shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say
Photo of Atlanta executive, businesswoman and mentor Dina Marto
Atlanta executive, businesswoman makes her mark by mentoring the next generation