Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in South Fulton
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teen that went missing in June was found dead at Camelot Condominiums in southwest Atlanta Saturday, according to authorities.
Daven Beasley was missing since June 9 and was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 9:30 p.m., police said.
Officers found Beasley in heavy brush and trees near the pond. Police said that Daven had been deceased for an extended period.
The 16-year-old’s cause of death remains under investigation, police said.
