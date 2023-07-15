Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teen that went missing in June was found dead at Camelot Condominiums in southwest Atlanta Saturday, according to authorities.

Daven Beasley was missing since June 9 and was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 9:30 p.m., police said.

Officers found Beasley in heavy brush and trees near the pond. Police said that Daven had been deceased for an extended period.

The 16-year-old’s cause of death remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.