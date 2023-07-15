3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in South Fulton

Daven Beasley
Daven Beasley(APD)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teen that went missing in June was found dead at Camelot Condominiums in southwest Atlanta Saturday, according to authorities.

Daven Beasley was missing since June 9 and was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 9:30 p.m., police said.

Officers found Beasley in heavy brush and trees near the pond. Police said that Daven had been deceased for an extended period.

The 16-year-old’s cause of death remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
Robert Hall and his daughter
Father of four dies after falling into a manhole
An officer on patrol pulls over a speeding car and is surprised to see the Chief Deputy behind...
WATCH: Police officer pulls over Henry County chief deputy for going 96 in a 35

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
Generic police lights
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role