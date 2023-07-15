Nonprofit working to provide housing for struggling families

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Each day, Daniel Redding puts on his tie and goes to work.

“This has been a super, super rollercoaster,” Redding said.

Redding is an Air Force Veteran who struggles with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

He has bounced around the country over the past 25 years; he hasn’t bounced around jobs.

“I have not worked since 1999,” he said. “That was my last full-time job.”

His mental health struggles made life difficult. In 2014, his wife Shayna left him.

“Great dad, lousy husband,” Redding admitted.

Seeing him now, it’s hard to notice any of that, thanks to a nonprofit called Open Doors Atlanta.

“Open Doors lowers the barriers that help people get into housing,” Open Doors Development Director Kim Wolfe said.

The program puts about a thousand people per year into housing they wouldn’t normally be able to get, even if they can afford it.

“It wasn’t his income that was preventing him from getting housing, but his credit,” said programs Coordinator Cherie DeBose.

Redding was connected to open doors through the VA. Open Doors quickly found him an apartment. He also has a job for the first time in decades.

Soon after, he won Shayna back.

“This has given us the foundation to begin a happy home life,” Shayna said.

They even have two grandkids staying for the summer.

“Where would I be without open doors? I probably wouldn’t be here,” Redding admitted. “I wouldn’t have a car. I would probably still be in a hotel.”

Now, he’s on track and working more time to spend more time with the people that matter.

If you or someone you know needs help with housing, you can visit the Open Doors website here.

