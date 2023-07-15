3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Roswell sisters make history playing volleyball

Two sisters are among the most dominant volleyball players in Georgia.
By Shon Gables
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sibling dynamics are different in every family. Sometimes sisters are best of friends, sometimes they’re competitors.

But in Roswell, the Middleton girls are both.

They’re making Georgia history playing volleyball. Atlanta News First caught up with the siblings at A5 Volleyball Club in Roswell.

On the court, the Middletons are two of the most dominant volleyball players in the state of Georgia. 12-year-old Madison, says she only started playing because she admired her sister.

“I really only started because I wanted to be like my sister,” said Madison.

Both 12-year-old Maddie, as she prefers to be called, and big sister Mikyala, whose nickname is Miki, are middle blockers. Middle blockers, also known as middles, are typically the tallest players on the team and the best blockers. They hit mostly fast-tempos sets from the middle of the court.

The position makes sense. Both Middleton girls are just inches shy of 6 feet tall.

And both behave like typical siblings. They complete each other’s sentences, giggle and roast one another like a comedy set.

When one does well, the other wants the same:  A rivalry that lead to both making state history.

Mikayla admits the pressure was on when her baby sister won her first national title at 11 years old. Mikayla’s team went empty-handed until this year.

“My sister won, if I didn’t win I didn’t know what I was gonna do,” Mikyala said.

Fate changed this June when Madison won her 3rd national championship and USA Volleyball’s Southern Region’s first national championship.

Weeks later, big sister Mikayla did the same.

A huge feat considering there are 1,512 teams in the region – but only five teams won a national championship. They include both baby sister Madison’s and Mikayla’s teams.

The Middleton’s are the only sisters in the state of Georgia to both win a title this year, making sweet sibling history.

Both sisters are considered Division I college prospects.

Mikayla will be attending an HBCU showcase to showcase her talent this Saturday.

You can learn more about various programs offered to volleyball players in Georgia here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt
Large police presence on scene of reported SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor
The Hall at Ashford Lane
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Latest News

Roswell sisters make history playing volleyball
Emori McCullough
Cobb County 2nd-grader qualifies for national track meet
River Streets Sweets celebrated 50-years in business by holding a 'sweetstake' and giving back...
River Street Sweets celebrates 50 years by giving back
The Cobb County community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Officer Robbie Ingram,...
Vigil held for Cobb County officer killed in the line of duty 30 years ago