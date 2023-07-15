Roswell sisters make history playing volleyball

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sibling dynamics are different in every family. Sometimes sisters are best of friends, sometimes they’re competitors.

But in Roswell, the Middleton girls are both.

They’re making Georgia history playing volleyball. Atlanta News First caught up with the siblings at A5 Volleyball Club in Roswell.

On the court, the Middletons are two of the most dominant volleyball players in the state of Georgia. 12-year-old Madison, says she only started playing because she admired her sister.

“I really only started because I wanted to be like my sister,” said Madison.

Both 12-year-old Maddie, as she prefers to be called, and big sister Mikyala, whose nickname is Miki, are middle blockers. Middle blockers, also known as middles, are typically the tallest players on the team and the best blockers. They hit mostly fast-tempos sets from the middle of the court.

The position makes sense. Both Middleton girls are just inches shy of 6 feet tall.

And both behave like typical siblings. They complete each other’s sentences, giggle and roast one another like a comedy set.

When one does well, the other wants the same: A rivalry that lead to both making state history.

Mikayla admits the pressure was on when her baby sister won her first national title at 11 years old. Mikayla’s team went empty-handed until this year.

“My sister won, if I didn’t win I didn’t know what I was gonna do,” Mikyala said.

Fate changed this June when Madison won her 3rd national championship and USA Volleyball’s Southern Region’s first national championship.

Weeks later, big sister Mikayla did the same.

A huge feat considering there are 1,512 teams in the region – but only five teams won a national championship. They include both baby sister Madison’s and Mikayla’s teams.

The Middleton’s are the only sisters in the state of Georgia to both win a title this year, making sweet sibling history.

Both sisters are considered Division I college prospects.

Mikayla will be attending an HBCU showcase to showcase her talent this Saturday.

You can learn more about various programs offered to volleyball players in Georgia here.

