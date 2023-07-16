3-Degree Guarantee
Decatur police investigate multiple early-morning business burglaries

By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For weeks, burglars have broken into several Decatur businesses — and local police have started to investigate, according to a statement on Saturday.

The Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking into these burglaries, which typically happen between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., the Decatur Police Department said on Facebook. The suspects get into stores by breaking glass windows and doors.

And it isn’t just Decatur. Other businesses in unincorporated DeKalb County have also been targeted, police said.

If you see any suspicious activity or have any information, police ask for you to contact the Decatur Police Department at (404) 373-6551.

