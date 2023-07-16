3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Sunny, hot and breezy Sunday

Highs will climb into the low 90s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today will be a really nice Summer afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

A cold front is making its way through the area this morning, which will offer a breeze through the afternoon and maybe a few extra clouds.

Behind the front, some slightly drier air will usher in, which will give us a pleasant start to Monday morning.

The week ahead will be hot, but with the slightly drier air, the heat index values won’t be oppressive. That changes come the end of the week.

Humidity will creep back in by mid week, and allow the heat index values to climb into the triple digits. We will monitor if any heat advisories get issued through the week.

Rain and storm chances also return by Wednesday, which could help cool some of us off slightly.

Highs in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Highs in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.(Atlanta News First)
Hot and dry Sunday. Rain chances return mid week.
Hot and dry Sunday. Rain chances return mid week.(Atlanta News First)

