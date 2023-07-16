First Alert Forecast: Sunny, hot and breezy Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today will be a really nice Summer afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

A cold front is making its way through the area this morning, which will offer a breeze through the afternoon and maybe a few extra clouds.

Behind the front, some slightly drier air will usher in, which will give us a pleasant start to Monday morning.

The week ahead will be hot, but with the slightly drier air, the heat index values won’t be oppressive. That changes come the end of the week.

Humidity will creep back in by mid week, and allow the heat index values to climb into the triple digits. We will monitor if any heat advisories get issued through the week.

Rain and storm chances also return by Wednesday, which could help cool some of us off slightly.

