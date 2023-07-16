3-Degree Guarantee
It’s National Ice Cream Day! Watch Marble Slab Creamery show off some sweet treats

To celebrate this delicious holiday, Atlanta-based Marble Slab Creamery brought some sweet treats to Atlanta News First.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During the hottest week of summer so far, National Ice Cream Day is finally upon us!

To celebrate this delicious holiday, Atlanta-based Marble Slab Creamery brought some sweet treats to Atlanta News First. The company marks its 40th anniversary this month, and it’s celebrating by offering special ice cream, shakes and ice cream cakes that mix birthday cake and Oreos.

Slab Happy Rewards members can also get a free small ice cream today in honor of the holiday!

