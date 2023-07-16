Police collect 83 guns in College Park buyback event

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From long rifles to handguns, College Park police collected 83 firearms in a gun buyback on Saturday.

Anyone who turned in a firearm during the Hampshire Plaza event received a gift card with no questions asked. The rewards were $50 for non-functioning guns, $75 for handguns and $100 for rifles or shotguns, the police department said in a Facebook post.

“Through initiatives like this, and others, we pledge to continue making College Park a safe place to live, work and play,” College Park Chief of Police Connie Rogers said in a statement.

This isn’t the city’s first gun buyback event. Hundreds of guns have been turned in and destroyed since the event’s inception in 2013, police said. Other cities like Jonesboro have also hosted similar events in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.