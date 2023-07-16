3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Teen fatally shot in head at southeast Atlanta iHOP, police say

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and had an “ongoing dispute,” a police statement said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old has died after being shot in the head at an iHOP in Lithonia, according to police.

Officers from the DeKalb County Police Department arrived at the restaurant in the 3000 block of Panola Road near noon on Saturday. The teenager, who worked at the iHOP and was on shift when the shooting happened, was taken to a hospital. He later died from his injury, according to a police statement.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and had an “ongoing dispute,” the statement said. No names have been released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
Anthony Gibson
Fisherman claims racial harassment at lake in southwest Atlanta

Latest News

Teen fatally shot in head at southeast Atlanta iHOP, police say
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
4dead in shooting, suspect on the run
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County