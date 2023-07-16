Teen fatally shot in head at southeast Atlanta iHOP, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old has died after being shot in the head at an iHOP in Lithonia, according to police.

Officers from the DeKalb County Police Department arrived at the restaurant in the 3000 block of Panola Road near noon on Saturday. The teenager, who worked at the iHOP and was on shift when the shooting happened, was taken to a hospital. He later died from his injury, according to a police statement.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and had an “ongoing dispute,” the statement said. No names have been released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.