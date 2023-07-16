US Marshal: Man wanted for killing 4 in Henry County shooting is down

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After an several hours long manhunt, the man accused of shooting and killing four people in a Henry County subdivision has been shot, according to officials.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County

The shooting happened in the Dogwood Lakes area at about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Three of the victims were men and one was a woman, police said. The victim’s names have not been released yet.

Two of the people killed were married, according to a family friend who launched an online fundraiser. The couple, who were in their ‘60s, had lived in Dogwood Lakes for fifteen years and were looking forward to retirement, she said.

Neighbors told Atlanta News First that they saw and heard the event unfold.

“I’ll probably have a hard time sleeping tonight. I might have a gun in each hand when I go to bed,” Roy Hendrix, one of the neighbors, said. “I just can’t believe it.”

