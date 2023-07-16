‘We will hunt you down’: Everything we know about the Henry County mass shooting and manhunt

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Saturday, a man shot and killed four people in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton in Henry County. Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is the suspect in the Henry County shooting case?

Police have named 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the suspected shooter.

Longmore is still at large. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts or arrest.

The Hampton Police Department is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to find Longmore, it said in a statement.

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Longmore’s mother is also reportedly working with officials to find Longmore and convince him to turn himself in.

Police ask anyone with information to leave tips for Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477, or call 911 if you see Longmore. They advise to not approach him, as he may be armed and dangerous.

Who are the victims of the Henry County shooting?

The victims were three men and one woman, but police have not released any names yet.

A family friend who started an online fundraiser said that two of the victims were a couple in their ‘60s. The two had reportedly lived in the Dogwood Lakes area for 15 years and were looking forward to retirement, according to Angie Lanier.

“They were high school sweethearts, family-oriented, hard workers,” she said.

What happened during the Henry County shooting?

Police have released few details about how the shooting happened, except that it occurred in a subdivision around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors told Atlanta News First that they saw and heard the incident. Frankie Worth said he spotted the shooter through his window.

“He was shooting at my neighbor. He was shooting right at the car,” Worth said. “I was kind of confused, [wondering] ‘Why ain’t my neighbor stepping on the gas?’ Well, he ain’t stepped on the gas because he been hit.”

Roy Hendrix, another neighbor, said the incident shocked and upset him.

“You see the yellow tape through my fence,” he said. “I’m concerned. I’m praying for the families too that have lost loved ones.”

