2 children launched from car during chase, Georgia State Patrol says

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two children were ejected from a car during a car chase in Coweta County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Coweta County deputies were chasing a white 2015 Kia Sportage on I-85 northbound July 16 when a deputy PIT maneuvered the car. Georgia State Patrol said the car then hit an embankment and rolled over. The impact threw two children, ages 6 and 10, from the car.

The car reportedly had five children total, none of whom had safety seats.

According to GSP, the 10-year-old was airlifted to Egleston Hospital. The other children were also taken to Egleston with minor injuries.

The driver, Niesha Jackson, was arrested at the scene.

