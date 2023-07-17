3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta father-son team develop app to help people with intellectual disabilities

Angad and Amit Sahgal, a father-son team, developed an app that helps people with intellectual disabilities make decisions.
Angad and Amit Sahgal, a father-son team, developed an app that helps people with intellectual disabilities make decisions.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia State University student and his father have joined forces to develop an app benefiting people with intellectual disabilities.

Called “Let Me Do It,” the app helps users make decisions through a personalized choice tree, according to a GSU statement. Angad Sahgal and his father Amit said the app will empower people with Down syndrome, autism and other disabilities to live more independent lives.

Angad attends GSU’s IDEAL program, which works with students who have developmental disorders. He has also served as Georgia’s Youth Ambassador for the Center on Youth Voice, Youth Choice, a national organization that helps young people with disabilities make decisions about guardianship.

“As a person with a disability, entrepreneurship has allowed me to pursue my dreams and pave the way for the next generation of disabled entrepreneurs,” Angad said. “I know what it means to work with limitations and turn them into opportunities.”

The app is being funded by the Main Street Entrepreneurs Seed Fund, which comes out of GSU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute, and Synergies Work, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Amit said that the app will one day support people with physical disabilities, too.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

