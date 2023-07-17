3-Degree Guarantee
Man arrested after allegedly barricading himself, several children inside DeKalb County home, police say

ANF - Breaking News
ANF - Breaking News(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An armed man who police said barricaded himself and five others inside a DeKalb County home has been arrested.

A heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT, could be seen along the 4000 block of Sweetwater Parkway Monday morning around 11:30 a.m.

DeKalb County police said they responded to reports of a domestic situation in the area and were notified that the man had discharged a firearm multiple times.

Three juveniles were able to escape from the house before officers could arrive. Once on scene, a SWAT unit was able to enter the home and safely remove the other two people; a woman and her infant child.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

