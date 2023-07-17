3-Degree Guarantee
Braves lefty Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness, leaving possible void in rotation

A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second...
A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Allard left the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The major league-leading Atlanta Braves could be facing an adjustment to their rotation after left-hander Kolby Allard exited with shoulder tightness during an 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Allard left the game after allowing four runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker and an athletic trainer visited the mound following five hits by the White Sox in the second inning.

Snitker says “something didn’t look right” as he saw Allard moving his arm and shoulder on the mound.

Allard reported feeling tingling in his fingers after throwing a pitch. He was scheduled for an MRI after the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

