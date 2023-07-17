Buying a plane ticket? Read this first

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Want a really cheap flight? Skiplagged has it, but is it worth the risk?

American Airlines confirms it stopped and questioned a teenage passenger recently when an employee suspected the teen was trip-lagging.

The teen’s father told a Charlotte, North Carolina, TV station that he bought his son’s ticket through a site called www.skiplagged.com.

Here’s how the site works. Customers type in a one-way destination, and Skiplagged identifies flights where their destination is a stopover in route to another city.

For example, Atlanta News First Investigates looked for flights from Atlanta to Denver, Colorado, and Skiplagged identified a $59 flight from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham, with a stopover in Denver.

In a perfect world, you board your flight, depart in Denver, and skip the remaining portion of the trip. If you want a return trip, you make a separate purchase.

“Hidden City Ticketing,” as it’s referred to in the airline industry, is nothing new, and it is not illegal. However, the tactic violates the airline’s travel policies, and there are consequences if you get caught.

Customers may be required to purchase a new direct flight at boarding. If they check a bag, it continues to its destination. Airline insiders tell Atlanta News First Investigates that this creates huge logistical problems at baggage claim.

American Airlines lists consequences if it catches customers. It may cancel any unused part of the ticket; refuse to let the passenger fly and check bags; not refund an otherwise refundable ticket; charge you for what the ticket would have cost if you hadn’t booked it fraudulently; and/or require you refund to any compensation the airline provided like bag delivery costs, and reimbursement for clothes or toiletries because of late or lost bags.

In 2021, Southwest Airlines sued Skiplagged, alleging it worked with another website to steal Southwest flight information. In June, both sides agreed to dismiss the case and settled out of court.

