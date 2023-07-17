3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Buying a plane ticket? Read this first

Skiplagged has cheap flights, but there are risks.
The website 'Skiplagged' takes advantage of "hidden-city ticketing" to find cheap fares, but there are risks involved.
By Harry Samler
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Want a really cheap flight? Skiplagged has it, but is it worth the risk?

American Airlines confirms it stopped and questioned a teenage passenger recently when an employee suspected the teen was trip-lagging.

The teen’s father told a Charlotte, North Carolina, TV station that he bought his son’s ticket through a site called www.skiplagged.com.

Here’s how the site works. Customers type in a one-way destination, and Skiplagged identifies flights where their destination is a stopover in route to another city.

For example, Atlanta News First Investigates looked for flights from Atlanta to Denver, Colorado, and Skiplagged identified a $59 flight from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham, with a stopover in Denver.

In a perfect world, you board your flight, depart in Denver, and skip the remaining portion of the trip. If you want a return trip, you make a separate purchase.

“Hidden City Ticketing,” as it’s referred to in the airline industry, is nothing new, and it is not illegal. However, the tactic violates the airline’s travel policies, and there are consequences if you get caught.

Customers may be required to purchase a new direct flight at boarding. If they check a bag, it continues to its destination. Airline insiders tell Atlanta News First Investigates that this creates huge logistical problems at baggage claim.

American Airlines lists consequences if it catches customers. It may cancel any unused part of the ticket; refuse to let the passenger fly and check bags; not refund an otherwise refundable ticket; charge you for what the ticket would have cost if you hadn’t booked it fraudulently; and/or require you refund to any compensation the airline provided like bag delivery costs, and reimbursement for clothes or toiletries because of late or lost bags.

In 2021, Southwest Airlines sued Skiplagged, alleging it worked with another website to steal Southwest flight information. In June, both sides agreed to dismiss the case and settled out of court.

Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources from Better Call Harry

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
A Charlotte IHOP restaurant is being sued for alleged religious discrimination and retaliation...
Teenage iHOP employee fatally shot in head while working, police say

Latest News

Breaking down the consequences of 'Skiplagged'
Alta Toro, a modern Latin American restaurant in Midtown, wins this week's Golden Spatula Award!
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles