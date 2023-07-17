3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cease wins for 1st time in almost 2 months as White Sox cool off Braves 8-1

Chicago White Sox' Andrew Benintendi (23) beats the tag from Atlanta Braves catcher Travis...
Chicago White Sox' Andrew Benintendi (23) beats the tag from Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) to score on a Luis Robert Jr. base hit in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.

Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Matt Olson had a run-scoring single in the third, increasing his NL-leading RBIs total to 77.

Reynaldo López, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens finished a five-hitter.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.44) is scheduled to start when Chicago opens another series against an NL East team on Wednesday against RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16) and the New York Mets.

Braves: Following a day off on Monday, RHP Bryce Elder (7-2, 2.97) is scheduled to start in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have not announced their starting pitcher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
A Charlotte IHOP restaurant is being sued for alleged religious discrimination and retaliation...
Teenage iHOP employee fatally shot in head while working, police say

Latest News

A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second...
Braves lefty Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness, leaving possible void in rotation
For now, the Braves have the 2023 season to focus on. They’re in first place in the NL East...
Atlanta Braves unveil full 2024 schedule
Michael Harris II surprised patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on...
Braves star Michael Harris II surprises patients at Atlanta children’s hospital
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games